CLC Helps Students with Food Pantry

Taylor Archer
Jan. 19 2017
While CLC students have a variety of resources and materials to help them succeed, perhaps their most valuable asset is the food pantry located in the student life center. With generoud donations from the Brainerd Lions, Second Harvest Food Bank, and many others, the food pantry is a place where students can stop by to get a snack between classes or a few groceries to get them through the weekend. And it’s free to all students.

Along with the food pantry, CLC has also started a new six week program for students to learn valuable cooking skills and recipes they can make at their own home. This program will equip them with knowledge of food preparation and healthy eating.

Taylor Archer
