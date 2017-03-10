Cass County Man Charged With 5 Counts Of Criminal Sexual Conduct

A Cass County man has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First and Second Degree.

In a release from the Cass County Attorney’s Office, 42- year- old Richard Dean Wilson Jr. was charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in both the First and Second Degree relating to offenses that occurred in 2014 – 2016.

The Complaint alleges that the Wilson sexually penetrated or had sexual contact with three children under the age of 13, and produced videos of the sexual assaults.

The allegations arose from an Internet Crime Against Children investigation in which Wilson purportedly shared downloaded child pornography with others. On Thursday the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension discovered videos of the sexual assaults and confirmed the identity of the three victims.

Unconditional bail was set at $250,000, and conditional bail at $100,000. Additional conditions include that he not have any contact with the three victims or their families, not have any unsupervised contact with minor children, not consume alcohol or controlled substances, be subject to random testing, not enter liquor establishments, not leave the State, not access the Internet or any social media site, and remain law-abiding. Wilson is placed on pre-trial supervision.

Wilson is next scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 13, at 1:30pm for arraignment.