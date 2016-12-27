DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Police Dept. Responds To Christmas Day House Fires

Mal Meyer
Dec. 27 2016
Leave a Comment

Two house fires on Christmas day caused damage to the structures, but no injuries.

The Brainerd Fire Department first responded to a report of a camper fire at 5 A-M on the 10600 block of Wise Road, according to a press release. Fire crews found the camper fully engulfed in flames and the fire had since spread to the garage.

The camper was within eight feet of the garage. Crews were able to put out the camper fire and pulled siding off the garage to extinguish the flames.

Damage is estimated at $15,000. The cause is currently under investigation.

19 firefighters assisted at the scene, along with North Ambulance and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:56 P-M, the Fire Department responded to chimney fire on the 14400 block of Shoreview Drive in Baxter, according to the press release. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was in the enclosure around the chimney and not in the chimney itself.

Damage is estimated at $6,000.

16 firefighters assisted at the scene with the Baxter Police Department.

The Brainerd Fire Department reminds residents to make sure you are getting your chimney cleaned and inspected by a professional on a regular basis.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Knocked Over Lamp Causes Over $20K In Damages

Posted on Dec. 27 2016 by

Fire Claims Home North Of Brainerd

Posted on Dec. 22 2016 by

Icy Roads Sends Three To Hospital

Posted on Dec. 7 2016 by

Deceased Man Found by Deerstand

Posted on Nov. 21 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Minnesota House Republicans Receive Committee Assignments

Minnesota House Republicans have announced committee assignments for the upcoming legislative sessions. Representative Josh Heintzeman
Posted on Dec. 27 2016

Recently Added

Minnesota House Republicans Receive Committee Assignments

Posted on Dec. 27 2016

Knocked Over Lamp Causes Over $20K In Damages

Posted on Dec. 27 2016

Driver In Critical Condition After Losing Control On Icy Roads

Posted on Dec. 27 2016

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2016 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.