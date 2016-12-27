Brainerd Police Dept. Responds To Christmas Day House Fires

Two house fires on Christmas day caused damage to the structures, but no injuries.

The Brainerd Fire Department first responded to a report of a camper fire at 5 A-M on the 10600 block of Wise Road, according to a press release. Fire crews found the camper fully engulfed in flames and the fire had since spread to the garage.

The camper was within eight feet of the garage. Crews were able to put out the camper fire and pulled siding off the garage to extinguish the flames.

Damage is estimated at $15,000. The cause is currently under investigation.

19 firefighters assisted at the scene, along with North Ambulance and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:56 P-M, the Fire Department responded to chimney fire on the 14400 block of Shoreview Drive in Baxter, according to the press release. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was in the enclosure around the chimney and not in the chimney itself.

Damage is estimated at $6,000.

16 firefighters assisted at the scene with the Baxter Police Department.

The Brainerd Fire Department reminds residents to make sure you are getting your chimney cleaned and inspected by a professional on a regular basis.