Bemidji Parks and Recreation Host Winter Family Formal
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department are inviting family to attend the Winter Family Formal on Friday, Feb 10, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sanford Center.
Dads and daughters will have their own event on Saturday, Feb 11. The Daddy Daughter Dance, will start at 5:30 and end at 8 p.m. at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. The cost is $40 per couple, with $20 for each additional participant.
Both dances will include dinner, a picture and music.
Registration for the dances will open January 2.
