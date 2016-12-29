Bemidji Parks and Recreation Host Winter Family Formal

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department are inviting family to attend the Winter Family Formal on Friday, Feb 10, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sanford Center.

Dads and daughters will have their own event on Saturday, Feb 11. The Daddy Daughter Dance, will start at 5:30 and end at 8 p.m. at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. The cost is $40 per couple, with $20 for each additional participant.

Both dances will include dinner, a picture and music.

Registration for the dances will open January 2.