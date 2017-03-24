Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Charged With Child Sex Crimes
The Assistant Principal of Bemidji Middle School has been arrested and charged with two counts of soliciting minors.
Brandon Bjerknes, 34, was charged with one count of soliciting a child through electronic communications and one count of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.
Bjerknes was taken into custody to Beltrami County Jail today at 6:43 PM.
He is expected to have his first court appearance tomorrow in Beltrami County District Court.
A school district voice mailbox for Bjerknes was still available at 9:30 PM today.
This is a developing news story. We will continue to keep you updated on our website as well as our 10 o’clock newscast tomorrow night.
3 Comments
this is absolutely sickening. What a pedophile, lock him up!!
What a major disappointment. Nail his nuts to the stump and push him over backwards. I have niece’s that go to school there as well as many of you with children. I’m just floored by this news.
Why are you not waiting to report on this until he is convicted? Where is innocent until proven guilty?
