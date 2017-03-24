DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Mal Meyer
Mar. 23 2017
3 Comments

Brandon Bjerknes mugshot. Courtesy Beltrami County Jail.

The Assistant Principal of Bemidji Middle School has been arrested and charged with two counts of soliciting minors.

Brandon Bjerknes, 34, was charged with one count of soliciting a child through electronic communications and one count of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Bjerknes was taken into custody to Beltrami County Jail today at 6:43 PM.

He is expected to have his first court appearance tomorrow in Beltrami County District Court.

A school district voice mailbox for Bjerknes was still available at 9:30 PM today.

This is a developing news story.  We will continue to keep you updated on our website as well as our 10 o’clock newscast tomorrow night.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: A Capella Group Six Appeal Hits The Right Notes At Bemidji Middle School

Golden Apple: International Students Teach Others Globally Inspired Game

Bemidji Middle School Student Headed To Multi Regional Spelling Bee

Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Pizazz Girls Make Dreams Come Alive

  1. Ron Mar. 23 2017 at 11:00pm

    this is absolutely sickening. What a pedophile, lock him up!!

  2. Rick. Mar. 23 2017 at 11:35pm

    What a major disappointment. Nail his nuts to the stump and push him over backwards. I have niece’s that go to school there as well as many of you with children. I’m just floored by this news.

  3. Jim Mar. 24 2017 at 12:17am

    Why are you not waiting to report on this until he is convicted? Where is innocent until proven guilty?

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jim said

Why are you not waiting to report on this until he is convicted? Where is innoce... Read More

Kristie coyle said

My prayers are with you Karen and also the young men still yet to come home....... Read More

Rick. said

What a major disappointment. Nail his nuts to the stump and push him over backwa... Read More

Ron said

this is absolutely sickening. What a pedophile, lock him up!!... Read More

0

Salem WEST Gives Update On Recovery

It’s been three weeks since we told you about the recovery efforts of Salem WEST in Deerwood after its building was destroyed in an arson fire.
Posted on Mar. 23 2017

Recently Added

Salem WEST Gives Update On Recovery

Posted on Mar. 23 2017

North Country Food Bank Serves Up Soup For Filled Bowls

Posted on Mar. 23 2017

Golden Apple: A Capella Group Six Appeal Hits The Right Notes At Bemidji Middle School

Posted on Mar. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.