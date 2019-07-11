Zebra Mussels Found In Lakes In Cass And Becker County

The Department of Natural Resources has confirmed reports of zebra mussels in Hand Lake in Cass County and Upper Cormorant Lake in Becker County. DNR divers found a 1-inch, adult zebra mussel in Hand Lake and seven adult zebra mussels in four locations in Upper Cormorant Lake.

The wetland area of Upper Cormorant Lake flows into Big Cormorant Lake, where zebra mussels were found in July of 2015.

Minnesota law requires all boaters and anglers to clean watercraft and trailers of any aquatic plants or invasive species, drain all water by removing drain plugs, and disposing of any unwanted bait in the trash.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food/habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

The DNR will continue to conduct further analyses to determine how zebra mussels are distributed in the Hand Lake and Upper Cormorant Lake. If anyone thinks they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that has not already been confirmed in a lake then they should contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.