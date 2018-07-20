Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Bay Lake In Crow Wing County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Bay Lake near Deerwood in Crow Wing County.

Additional water sampling showed the presence of the species, and in-lake searched confirmed a reproducing population of zebra mussels in Bay Lake. People who are out using Minnesota’s public waters in the summer months bring most of the new zebra mussel reports to the DNR’s attention. Signs at lake accesses have been updated to alert boaters to the presence of zebra mussels.

The DNR wants to remind all boaters to follow the state’s invasive species laws, such as cleaning watercraft of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species, draining all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and disposing of unwanted bait in the trash. The DNR also recommends that boaters spray their watercraft with high pressure water, rinse with very hot water, and then let the watercraft sit for at least five days before moving to another body of water.