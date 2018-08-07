Your Political Sign Could Be in an Illegal Spot

With election season in full swing many political signs can be seen along roadways, in front of houses, and in many other locations. However, Crow Wing County wants to remind community members where and where not to put them. According to Minnesota Statute 160.27 signs of any kind are prohibited from being placed within a public road right of way, including a ditch.

The road right of way varies on each road. Contact the Highway Department to verify the public right of way before placing signs. Make sure you have permission from the landowner before placing signs on private property.

Illegally placed signs will be subject to removal by the Highway Department, and can be retrieved at the Highway Department Building.

The law also prohibits planting flowers, bushes, and trees within the road right of way, and those are also subject to removal.

If you have any questions regarding the placement of signs please contact the Crow Wing County Highway Department at (218) 824-1110 or visit the website www.crowwing.us