Young Scientists Compete At The Regional Science Fair

Science can be found in everything, and at the regional science fair held at Bemidji State University, youth from all over the region used the scientific method to experiment in various areas of interest.

For 65 years, Bemidji State University has held the annual regional science fair, giving professors and students a chance to work with young scientific minds.

Whether it was sports science, food science, or musical science, students who attended had a chance to showcase their ideas and interests. For Bemidji Middle School students Noah Johnson and Seth Lindgren, it was a chance to work together on looking at the effects of road salt run off into area lakes. For student Paige Jacobson, it’s all about the joy of discovery and finding answers to people’s questions.

Even though the science fair season is continuing, some have already thought out future science fair experiments.

After this meeting of young scientific minds, students can proudly say their future is looking bright.

Out of the 85 students participating, 15 of their science fair projects will move on to the state competition in the Twin Cities next month.