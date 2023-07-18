Workers Go on Strike at Blandin Paper in Grand Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

More than 160 Blandin paper mill workers are on strike.

Teamsters Local 346 says all its union members are striking due to insufficient wages, an unfair two-tier economic and benefit system, and employee staffing levels. 166 workers went on strike effective at 6 a.m. this past Saturday morning.

According to their website, Blandin has 230 employees in Grand Rapids in all. The remaining employees are not a part of the union.

Blandin, which has been operating in Grand Rapids for more than a century, released a statement saying the company is committed to engaging in the negotiation process with the union members and that they are hopeful they can move forward and reach an agreement.

