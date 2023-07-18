Lakeland PBS

Workers Go on Strike at Blandin Paper in Grand Rapids

Lakeland News — Jul. 18 2023

More than 160 Blandin paper mill workers are on strike.

Teamsters Local 346 says all its union members are striking due to insufficient wages, an unfair two-tier economic and benefit system, and employee staffing levels. 166 workers went on strike effective at 6 a.m. this past Saturday morning.

According to their website, Blandin has 230 employees in Grand Rapids in all. The remaining employees are not a part of the union.

Blandin, which has been operating in Grand Rapids for more than a century, released a statement saying the company is committed to engaging in the negotiation process with the union members and that they are hopeful they can move forward and reach an agreement.

