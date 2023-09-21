Lakeland PBS

Work to Repair Bemidji’s 1st Street Water Tower Underway

Lakeland News — Sep. 20 2023

Work to repair Bemidji’s water tower on the south end of the city is underway.

The 1st Street water tower near the Sanford Center suffered damage in its riser pipe this past winter due to ice accumulation. The work that is underway is focused on repairing that riser pipe.

City engineer Sam Anderson tells Lakeland News that most of it can be restored by re-rounding the existing pipe, but there is a section that is being “cut out” and replaced entirely. Workers are currently completing that process.

The project is expected to be done and the water tower back online in the next month or so.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Plays Host to 2023 Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers Conference

Sanford Health Clinics in MN Holding Flu Vaccination “Blitz”

Beltrami Co. Board Discusses 2024 Tax Levy, Updates on County Jail Project

Northwoods Experience: Buena Vista Ski Area Holds Annual Fall Colors Festival

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.