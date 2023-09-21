Work to Repair Bemidji’s 1st Street Water Tower Underway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Work to repair Bemidji’s water tower on the south end of the city is underway.

The 1st Street water tower near the Sanford Center suffered damage in its riser pipe this past winter due to ice accumulation. The work that is underway is focused on repairing that riser pipe.

City engineer Sam Anderson tells Lakeland News that most of it can be restored by re-rounding the existing pipe, but there is a section that is being “cut out” and replaced entirely. Workers are currently completing that process.

The project is expected to be done and the water tower back online in the next month or so.

