Water Pours Out of Bemidji Water Tower Following Implosion

Lakeland News — Mar. 3 2023

After its center column imploded earlier this week, a water tower in Bemidji was briefly seen on Friday with a high rate of water flowing out of it. But officials say that they anticipated such a thing to happen.

On Tuesday, Lakeland News reported on a water tower on 1st Street E that imploded. City officials said the structure is sound and there should not be any major impacts to the city’s water service delivery system while it is being repaired.

Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews says the flowing water today was expected to happen when the ice melted in the bowl on top of the standpipe. That allows the water in the tower to empty out so it is now drained and out of service until it can be repaired.

