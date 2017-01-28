DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Wood Carving Class Teaches Rewarding Craft

Mal Meyer
Jan. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

Starting with just a plain block of wood, wood carvers are able to chip away piece by piece until incredible works of art remain. People interested in learning the craft can do so at the Macrostie Art Center in Grand Rapids.

The students start with a plain block of wood, and use box cutters to chip away at the block, until a woodpecker is reveled. Mike Kongsjord has been working on these pieces since the fall.

The techniques have been passed down from one generation to another. Instructor Belva Shelhamer learned the craft from her father.

She’s now passing on her techniques to her students twice a week.

Even if they’re more seasoned wood workers, they can still learn a thing or two from the class.

Kongsjord is interested in venturing out into other works, but for now, he’s sticking to birds to really develop the whittling, feathering, and burning.

As Shelhamer says, the birds provide a solid foundation before moving on to other works.

Anyone interested in taking the class are welcome to join in at any time. More information can be found on the Art Center’s website.

Mal Meyer
Posted by Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Common Ground 509 – Woodcarver Ethan Elgersma

Posted on Dec. 26 2013 by

Common Ground 402 – Painter Roger Kast, Stem & Stein & Cummings Woodcarvers

Posted on Oct. 26 2012 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Justin Prince
Justin Prince said

We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

Robert Bellows said

Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

0

Ice Measured At 22 Inches For Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza

The Ice Fishing Extravaganza is nearly upon us as those who plan on competing tomorrow began to drill their holes today. Last week during the
Posted on Jan. 27 2017

Recently Added

Ice Measured At 22 Inches For Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Posted on Jan. 27 2017

Students Create Life Storybooks For Essentia Health Living Residents

Posted on Jan. 27 2017

Lakeland Currents 1010 - Pain Management

Posted on Jan. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.