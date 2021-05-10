Lakeland PBS

Woman Trying to Get Dog Off Lap Involved in Two-Car Collision in Hubbard County

Betsy Melin — May. 10 2021

A driver who was trying to get one of her three dogs off her lap collided with another vehicle on Hubbard County Road 14 in Straight River Township yesterday.

The woman driving with the animals on her lap has been identified as 42-year-old Naomi Maki-Parks. On May 9 at around 12:35 PM, she was traveling west on County Road 14 in a 2006 Ford Escape and was attempting to get one of her three dogs off of her lap when she collided with a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner driven by 44-year-old Leah Heegard of Menahga.

Heegard was traveling west on County Road 14 when she stopped and was waiting to turn south onto 135th Avenue. Maki-Parks then collided with her while being distracted by the dogs.

There was extensive damage to both vehicles. Maki-Parks was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where she was treated for a dislocated knee and lacerations to her face. Heegard did not appear to be injured.

According to a release from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, Maki-Parks was cited for failure to drive with due care. The crash is currently being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

By — Betsy Melin

