Woman In Hospital After Fire In Grand Rapids

A woman is in critical but stable condition after being injured in a fire at the Tic Tac Toe Shoe Repair in Grand Rapids.

According to Grand Rapids Fire Chief, Mike Liebel, the call came in at 5:36 p.m. on April 11. The fire happened in the apartments attached to the building and started in the downstairs unit.

The woman was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

There was one more person in the other apartment that had no injuries and their dog was rescued.

Chief Liebel says there is no history of fire at this location and there were no sprinklers in the building, but not sure if there were any smoke detectors inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department was assisted by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Cohasset and Trout Lake Fire Department and Meds-1 Ambulance.