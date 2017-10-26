“The Woman In Black” Opens Tonight At Brainerd Community Theatre

Dark, spooky, and thrilling are all words that describe Brainerd Community Theatre’s current production of The Woman in Black. The two-man play features Patrick Spradlin and Kevin Yeager in the starring roles.

Kevin Yeager plays the actor and says that despite it being a two-man show with a nearly bare stage, the story will capture and retain the audience’s attention.

Spradlin saw the production in London and says it is a perfect show for the current season.

What’s also unique about this particular production is that Spradlin, theatre director at Central Lakes College, is also the director of The Woman in Black.

The chemistry between Spradlin and Yeager is evident, and as Yeager put it, this show suits his talents like none other.

The Woman in Black opened earlier tonight and runs the rest of the weekend.