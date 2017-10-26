DONATE

LPTV NEWS

“The Woman In Black” Opens Tonight At Brainerd Community Theatre

Clayton Castle
Oct. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

Dark, spooky, and thrilling are all words that describe Brainerd Community Theatre’s current production of The Woman in Black. The two-man play features Patrick Spradlin and Kevin Yeager in the starring roles.

Kevin Yeager plays the actor and says that despite it being a two-man show with a nearly bare stage, the story will capture and retain the audience’s attention.

Spradlin saw the production in London and says it is a perfect show for the current season.

What’s also unique about this particular production is that Spradlin, theatre director at Central Lakes College, is also the director of The Woman in Black.

The chemistry between Spradlin and Yeager is evident, and as Yeager put it, this show suits his talents like none other.

The Woman in Black opened earlier tonight and runs the rest of the weekend.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crossing Arts Alliance Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

Regan McElfresh: A Vocal Leader For Brainerd Warriors

Wolverines Looking For Strong Finish After Dominating Start

Northwoods Adventure: Boys-N-Berries Pumpkin Patch

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: First Graders Team Up For Special Activity

It started off with reading a book to the class, but before getting to end, it was up to them to solve the mystery. “We had a lot of fun, we were
Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: First Graders Team Up For Special Activity

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Ice Fishing Extravaganza Tickets Go On Sale Nov. 1st

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Minnesota Ranks Second Most Bicycle Friendly State

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Deer River Volleyball Beats Northeast Range In Playoffs

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

State Disaster Assistance Authorized For September Storms

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.