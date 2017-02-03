Woman Faces Charges For Contaminating Gold’n Plump Chicken
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A woman is facing charges for allegedly using dirt to contaminate chicken while working at a Minnesota processing plant.
Prosecutors allege Faye Slye contaminated chicken at the Gold’n Plump plant in Cold Spring in June, shortly before the plant’s owner recalled 27 tons of chicken for an “isolated product tampering incident” at the plant.
The 36-year-old Slye is charged with felony criminal damage to property. Cold Spring’s police chief says the case led to the recall.
Court records don’t indicate Slye has an attorney. Her home phone number isn’t publicly listed.
WJON-AM reports that court documents allege Slye smuggled in sand and dirt from the parking lot. Another worker alerted authorities to dirty chicken in June. A second incident happened the next day.
Most of the recalled meat included items sold through food service and institutional outlets.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More
I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More
Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More
We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More