With Strike Now in Week 3, UPM Blandin and Teamsters Local 346 to Resume Talks

Lakeland News — Aug. 8 2023

Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids and Teamsters Local 346 membership have agreed to resume negotiations aimed at ending a strike now in its third week.

According to a statement from Blandin, the two sides are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, August 9th, and both parties have agreed to allow for a federal mediator to join.

166 workers went on strike on July 15th. Teamsters Local 346 says all its union members are striking due to insufficient wages, an unfair two-tier economic and benefit system, and employee staffing levels.

Blandin and Teamsters Local 346 leadership have met to try to negotiate a settlement over the past two weeks but so far have been unsuccessful. Blandin officials said in a statement today that they remain hopeful that they can move forward and reach an agreement.

Jeff Oveson, the president of Teamsters Local 346, tells Lakeland News that they are hopeful that they will be able to bargain and agreement and get their members back to work. He says they are pleased that the employer finally agreed to mediation.

