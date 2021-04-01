With Funding Approved, Construction of Bemidji Veterans Home on the Horizon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, federal funding was announced for three new Minnesota veterans homes, including one in Bemidji. The process of planning and securing the upcoming facility has taken over a decade.

In 2006, a task force was formed in Bemidji to bring together all of the necessary people to bring a veterans home to Bemidji. Since then, they have been working to secure a piece of property, create a proposal, and secure funding. Tuesday, the final federal funding needed was announced.

The needs of a veterans home are very specific. The Bemidji design has been created to reflect the north county.

This is the second year the proposals have fought for federal funding. Larry Herke of the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs says it’s rare to have this many projects approved at one time.

It was important to have a veterans home in Bemidji to serve veterans who otherwise would have long commutes to their care. Besides medical care, the home can also help create a community for veterans.

The home will be located across the street from three long-term care facilities on the Sanford Health campus. It will also feature a cultural section representing Native veterans. They hope to have construction on the new veterans home finished in two years, with plans for an 18-month construction period.

