Winter Arrives with a Winter Storm

Chris BurnsDec. 23 2020

A winter storm passed through western Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, and it is on its way to parts of central Minnesota. Highway 210 was closed in some western counties, but no such measure was taken or needed in the Brainerd Lakes region.

As wind chill temperatures dipped below freezing, snow began to fall. The newly-landed snow was brushed all over the roads, causing some whiteouts and disrupting visibility. The Brainerd Lakes area was given a blizzard warning lasting until 12 AM on December 24th.

