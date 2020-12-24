Winter Arrives with a Winter Storm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A winter storm passed through western Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, and it is on its way to parts of central Minnesota. Highway 210 was closed in some western counties, but no such measure was taken or needed in the Brainerd Lakes region.

As wind chill temperatures dipped below freezing, snow began to fall. The newly-landed snow was brushed all over the roads, causing some whiteouts and disrupting visibility. The Brainerd Lakes area was given a blizzard warning lasting until 12 AM on December 24th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today