Winners Announced for 31st Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

It was not the normally packed crowd on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake, but the Ice Fishing Extravaganza has come and gone and the Brainerd Jaycess have been verifying fish since Saturday.

“We’re doing good, we are still verifying fish,” said Chairman Benji Thoennes. ” I thank all the participants with their patience.”

After the clock struck 3 PM, some Jaycees came back to the lake to auction off the raffle prizes. Thoennes says they will call winners to set up a time and date to pick up their prizes, but is asking for their patience.

“Raffle gifts will go out probably easier than participant prizes,” said Thoennes. “We got to figure out where each person landed to see if they won a prize or not, that’s why were asking people to be patient with us.”

You can find the full results of the 31st Annual Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza by clicking here.

