Body Found In Lake Bemidji

Willmar To Host Governor In 2018 Fishing Opener

Clayton Castle
May. 15 2017
The 2018 Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held in Spicer on Green Lake in the Willmar Lakes area, Explore Minnesota announced this past weekend.

This will be the second time the event will be held in Willmar. Willmar last hosted the event in 1996.

“In the beautiful Willmar Lakes area, Spicer’s Green Lake offers terrific fishing and other great recreational activities,” Governor Mark Dayton said in a release. “I thank the community leaders for hosting this great Minnesota tradition, and I look forward to opening next year’s summer fishing season on Green Lake.”

This year, the Governor’s Fishing Opener was held in the St. Cloud area.

Traditionally known as the kick-off to summer tourism, the Governor’s Fishing Opener has been put on since 1948. Fishing constitutes a large amount of tourism revenue in Minnesota.

