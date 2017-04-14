Wildfire Sweeps Through Bemidji Wetland Area
Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as a wildfire broke out between US Highway 2 West and Adams Avenue west of Bemidji.
The Bemidji Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly before 3:00p.m. Friday afternoon. With dry conditions and wind gusts ranging from 12-16 mph, fanned the flames quickly across a wetland and state game refuge.
at one point the Bemidji Fire Chief shut down portions of Highway 2 for approximately 20-30 minutes while crews battled the flames.
The Minnesota D-N-R supported the Bemidji Fire Department through flame retardant air drops followed by multiple water drops from a helicopter.
The fire department has not stated the cause for the fire.
