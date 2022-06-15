White Earth Nation Announces Official Election Results
The White Earth Reservation announced the official general election results today. Positions up for election included the Secretary/Treasurer, District I Committeeperson and District II Committeeperson.
Michael “Mike” LaRoque won against Eugene “Umsy” Tibbetts for the position of Secretary/Treasurer with 51.9% of the vote.
For District I Committeeperson, Henry George Fox won against Raymond J. Auginaush, Sr., with 53.59%.
Finally, for the District II Committeeperson seat, Eugene Sommers won the election against Tara Mason with 58.06% of the votes.
All three positions are four year terms. A total of 1,713 ballots were cast in this general election.
