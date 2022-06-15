White Earth Nation Announces Official Election Results

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The White Earth Reservation announced the official general election results today. Positions up for election included the Secretary/Treasurer, District I Committeeperson and District II Committeeperson.

Michael “Mike” LaRoque won against Eugene “Umsy” Tibbetts for the position of Secretary/Treasurer with 51.9% of the vote.

For District I Committeeperson, Henry George Fox won against Raymond J. Auginaush, Sr., with 53.59%.

Finally, for the District II Committeeperson seat, Eugene Sommers won the election against Tara Mason with 58.06% of the votes.

All three positions are four year terms. A total of 1,713 ballots were cast in this general election.

