White Earth-Based Group Among Recipients of State Child Care Grants

Indigenous Visioning, a Native-led organization based out of White Earth that aims to build stronger tribal communities, is a recipient of a state grant to support community child care providers.

A total of $2.9 million for community organizations will provide training and support for family, friends and neighbors who provide child care for the youngest Minnesotans. These grants recognize the grandparents, relatives, friends and neighbors who care for children in diverse communities across Minnesota, often without the resources available to licensed child care providers.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services will distribute grants to organizations serving unlicensed family, friend and neighbor child care providers. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

All the organizations receiving grants will support multicultural, refugee and immigrant communities across the state. The grants will help develop new networks and strengthen existing connections for family, friend and neighbor child care providers; offer training and materials; and connect providers to services and resources.

“These grants will support family, friends and neighbors who step up to provide child care, often without receiving the same benefits as licensed child care providers,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead.

Full list of grantees:

Central Minnesota

Milestones, Waite Park

Northern Minnesota

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet

Indigenous Visioning, White Earth and Greater Minnesota Tribal communities

Lakes & Prairies CAP (Community Action Partnership), Moorhead

MAHUBE-OTWA CAP (Community Action Partnership), Detroit Lakes

Northland Foundation, Duluth

Tri Valley, Crookston

Southern Minnesota

Families First, Rochester

Rice Co GUH (Growing Up Healthy), Northfield

UCAP (United Community Action Partnership), Marshall

Twin Cities metro area

Aviellah Curriculum and Consulting, Minneapolis

Change, Inc., Minneapolis

CLUES (Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio), St. Paul

HECC (Hmong Early Childhood Coalition), St. Paul

LaRed Latina de Educación Temprana, Richfield

Minneapolis YCB (Youth Coordinating Board), Minneapolis

REFA (Restoration For All, Inc.), St. Paul

Wilder Foundation, Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota

