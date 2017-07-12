Weather Relocates Mississippi Music At The Bemidji Waterfront Concert
The Mississippi Music At the Bemidji Waterfront is changing its venue due to the rain.
Steve Kaul and the Brass Kings will now perform at Brigid’s Pub from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on July 12.
Mississippi Music provides quality, family friendly music during the summer to promote downtown Bemidji. The free weekly concert series will run through August 30.
