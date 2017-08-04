Waterspouts Sighted In Lake Winnibigoshish
Three waterspouts appeared in Northern Minnesota in Lake Winnibigoshish.
According to the Facebook page of Cut Foot Sioux Resort just west of Grand Rapids, they captured the action yesterday afternoon.
If you want to see more video of the waterspout, visit https://www.facebook.com/cutfootsiouxresort/.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More
Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More
Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More
The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More