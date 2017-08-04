DONATE

Waterspouts Sighted In Lake Winnibigoshish

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 4 2017
Three waterspouts appeared in Northern Minnesota in Lake Winnibigoshish.

According to the Facebook page of Cut Foot Sioux Resort just west of Grand Rapids, they captured the action yesterday afternoon.

If you want to see more video of the waterspout, visit https://www.facebook.com/cutfootsiouxresort/.

