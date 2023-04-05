Lakeland PBS

Watermark Art Center’s Annual High School Showcase Opens to Big Crowds

Mary BalstadApr. 4 2023

Once a year, the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji dedicates space to up-and-coming artists for their annual High School Invitational showcase.

At the open house event held this past Saturday, the public finally had the chance to see over 150 unique pieces from Bemidji area students. This year’s participating schools were Bemidji High School, TrekNorth High School, Laporte High School, and, for the first time, Voyageurs Expeditionary.

The pieces will be judged by the Watermark’s exhibit committee. The nine mediums include on display painting, drawing, ceramics, 3-D sculpture, mixed media, photography, and, as the newest category, Native American traditional crafts. A piece from each category will be given an award.

With 150 pieces from four area high schools, attendees have the chance to vote on their favorite with the People’s Choice Award. Voting for this award will take place until April 15th.

Even if this open house is a student’s first time presenting their piece to the public, or if they’ve presented before, the learning experiences they get from having their work on display can surpass the awards.

The exhibit will be on display and open to the public until April 28.

