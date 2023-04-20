Warroad Hockey: Slukynsky Makes USA U-18 Team, Pilgrim Commits to UND
In Warroad boys hockey news: Hampton Slukynsky of Warroad made his mark as one of the top goaltenders in the state the past few years. He’s won the Frank Brimsek Award this past year as the top senior goalie in the state of Minnesota.
Today, Slukynsky found out that he made the roster of the USA Hockey U-18 Men’s National Team. The 23-player roster includes a total of five Minnesotans. The U.S. will compete in Switzerland from April 20-30.
Also in other recent Warroad hockey news, Carson Pilgrim, soon-to-be senior forward for the Warriors next year, verbally committed to the University of North Dakota earlier this week. Pilgrim netted 52 goals and 40 assists for the Warriors last year.
