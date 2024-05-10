Red Lake Woman Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Pennington Co.

A 49-year-old Red Lake woman has died following a two-vehicle collision about 10 miles south of Goodridge in Pennington County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on May 3 at around 9:22 p.m. in Highlanding Township, Mary Jean May was driving a van east on Center Street E and a car driven by 38-year-old Justin Schultz of McIntosh was southbound on 310th Avenue NE when they collided.

The State Patrol report does not state who had the right of way, but according to Google Maps, there is a stop sign on 310th Avenue, the direction Schultz was headed.

May died following the crash. Two passengers in May’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Schultz also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol report says alcohol was involved with Schultz, and there was no alcohol involved in May’s vehicle. The State Patrol says everyone in both vehicles was wearing seat belts.