Warroad Boys’ Hockey Improves Play Heading into Hockey Day

Hockey Day in Warroad is finally upon us, with a slew of outdoor hockey games and a host of hockey-related festivities running all day. But amid all the pomp and circumstance, the Warriors are just trying to prepare for a hockey game that also happens to be the marquee matchup with rival Roseau.

Last year, the boys were an overtime goal away from a state title and perfect season. This year, they are 15-3 so far, yet still find themselves in a familiar spot atop the state rankings in Class A after knocking off previous #1 Hermantown a week ago.

It’s a win the squad credits to their evolution as a team, and one the Warriors hope they can build on tomorrow when they take on the Rams.

“We’re getting closer as a team and there’s a lot of new guys and I think we’re all getting better,” said senior captain Ryan Lund. “As the season went on, we had a tough loss against Roseau before, so I think just after that game it really showed us that we need to pick it up and do a little better.”

“Obviously, that game is always big, but when you put it on on a stage like Hockey Day, it just makes it bigger. And our town is going to have maybe five times more people in it than it usually does with all the people coming in,” added senior captain Murray Marvin-Cordes. “And I’m sure their stands will be packed over there, but it’s going to be awesome, I think, and I’m really excited to play them.”

On Saturday, the Warroad girls will be taking on Lakeville North at 9:30 a.m., followed by a face-off between the Moorhead and Wayzata boys at 1 p.m. The biggest rivalry in the State of Hockey, Warroad versus Roseau, will take place at 4:30.

