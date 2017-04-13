DONATE

Warrior Baseball Gears Up For 2017 Season

Clayton Castle
Apr. 12 2017
Warrior Baseball is back in Brainerd as the team gears up for the 2017 grind. The team won its opening day game yesterday in Alexandria, a game that would notch Coach Lowell Scearcy his 700th win in a Warrior uniform and 738th overall, placing him 2nd in all-time wins in Minnesota.

Coach Scearcy has been the head coach at Brainerd since 1973 and says there’s really no secret to a long, illustrious career. A lot of things in the world have changed since ’73, but not the kids, Scearcy says.

His 2017 team, are led by a group of seniors, 6 of whom signed national letters of intent today. Bryce Flanagan pitched yesterday and threw six-innings of five hit baseball. He says that before yesterday, no one knew what to expect from the young team.

Flanagan also says that he has high expectations for himself as the team captain.

While others in the conference may look down on this team, Coach Scearcy believes this team could show people wrong if they just follow his lead and high expectations.

