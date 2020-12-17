Walz Updates COVID-19 Restrictions, All Elementary Schools Allowed to Reopen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz updated Minnesotans today on COVID-19 restrictions in the state, with changes in some areas.

The Governor says says the four-week pause for bars, restaurants, and breweries that was due to expire on Friday will continue through January 11 for indoor service. But outdoor service at bars, restaurants, and breweries will be allowed at 50% capacity for up to 100 people.

Some other changes announced today include:

Allowing fitness centers to reopen at 25% capacity but with stricter mask requirements

Youth sports can resume practice on January 4

And guidelines for social gatherings now allow indoor gatherings of two households of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of three households of up to 15 people.

State Republicans say bars and restaurants should be able to open for indoor service as well. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a statement that “bars and restaurants are desperate to keep businesses going and the date doesn’t support these new restrictions.”

Gov. Walz also announced plans today to get children back into elementary schools. The Governor updated the state’s Safe Learning Plan used by schools across the state on Wednesday to allow all elementary schools to operate in-person starting January 18. Walz cited young kids’ lesser susceptibility to serious complications from COVID-19 and a better understanding by state health officials of how to mitigate the spread of the virus in school buildings.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today