Walz Orders State Agencies to Terminate Russian Contracts

Today, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 22-03 to halt any business with Russian entities amid the recent invasion of Ukraine.

According to a press release from Walz’s office, the decision is meant to condemn Russian against Ukraine and supports the Ukrainian people. The order requires state agencies to terminate any existing contracts with Russian businesses. Minnesota agencies will also refrain from entering into any future contracts with Russian entities.

Governor Walz stated his support for Ukraine in the press release and encourages any individuals or businesses in Minnesota to do that same.

“Minnesota stands firmly with Ukraine and strongly condemns the Russian government’s actions…I encourage other individuals, companies, and organizations to stand with their Ukrainian neighbors and end support to Russian entities,” said Walz. “I also urge Minnesotans to support our fellow Russian Minnesotans, many of whom are horrified and alarmed by the Russian government’s aggression toward Ukraine.”

The executive order defines a “Russian entity” as an institution or company that is headquartered in the Russian Federation or has its principal place of business in the Russian Federation.

The order will be effective 15 days after publication in the State Registry and filed by Secretary of State Steve Simon.

