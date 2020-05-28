Walz Criticized For Letting Hospitals Discharge Recovering COVID-19 Patients Back to Nursing Homes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Gov. Tim Walz has been criticized for allowing hospitals to discharge patients recovering from COVID-19 back into nursing homes. New York and California currently have stopped allowing that to happen.

At least 27 of Wednesday’s 33 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. There have been 932 deaths from the pandemic in Minnesota, including 759 among residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities. That’s 81% of all deaths and the highest percentage in the nation.

Health officials also said Wednesday that 598 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, up 28 from Tuesday, with 260 in intensive care, a new one-day high up two from Tuesday.

