Lakeland PBS

Walz Criticized For Letting Hospitals Discharge Recovering COVID-19 Patients Back to Nursing Homes

Lakeland News — May. 27 2020

Gov. Tim Walz has been criticized for allowing hospitals to discharge patients recovering from COVID-19 back into nursing homes. New York and California currently have stopped allowing that to happen.

At least 27 of Wednesday’s 33 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. There have been 932 deaths from the pandemic in Minnesota, including 759 among residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities. That’s 81% of all deaths and the highest percentage in the nation.

Health officials also said Wednesday that 598 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, up 28 from Tuesday, with 260 in intensive care, a new one-day high up two from Tuesday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Wedding Season Looking Different This Year Due to COVID-19

Homework Helpline Working With Parents and Students During Distance Learning

Northwoods Caregivers Uses United Way Funding to Create New Program

Brainerd Fourth of July Fireworks Show Will Still Go On Amidst Parade Cancellation

Latest Stories

No One Injured in House Fire East of Bemidji

Posted on May. 27 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Charges Against Arresting Officer in Death of George Floyd

Posted on May. 27 2020

Wedding Season Looking Different This Year Due to COVID-19

Posted on May. 27 2020

Homework Helpline Working With Parents and Students During Distance Learning

Posted on May. 27 2020

Northwoods Caregivers Uses United Way Funding to Create New Program

Posted on May. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.