Walker Gets Ready for “Festival of Lights” Event

The town of Walker has been busy this past week prepping for their annual Festival of Lights event, which takes place this weekend. Both visitors and locals alike will be happy to know that this year’s event has a variety of new additions.

This coming weekend, starting on Friday, Nov. 26 and going through Saturday Nov. 27, the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, along with many local businesses, will be hosting the annual event to kick off the holiday season.

Some of the activities that will take place starting on Friday include the village square community tree lighting that starts at 4:30 PM, live music performed by the Kellogg Duo, and the Walker Wobble starting at 6:00 PM at Wilbur’s. The newest addition to this year’s festivities will be the “For The Love of Luminary Walk” from 5 to 8, where people can purchase a luminary for someone they love.

Along with the many festivities that will be taking place, there will also be an option to give. There will be a fish house filled with toys for the kids. The toys will stay local in Walker, and people are invited to come out and help fill the house.

More information on this event can be found on the Leech Lake Area Chamber website or the Festival of Lights Facebook page.

