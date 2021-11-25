Lakeland PBS

Walker Gets Ready for “Festival of Lights” Event

Emma HudziakNov. 24 2021

The town of Walker has been busy this past week prepping for their annual Festival of Lights event, which takes place this weekend. Both visitors and locals alike will be happy to know that this year’s event has a variety of new additions.

This coming weekend, starting on Friday, Nov. 26 and going through Saturday Nov. 27, the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, along with many local businesses, will be hosting the annual event to kick off the holiday season.

Some of the activities that will take place starting on Friday include the village square community tree lighting that starts at 4:30 PM, live music performed by the Kellogg Duo, and the Walker Wobble starting at 6:00 PM at Wilbur’s. The newest addition to this year’s festivities will be the “For The Love of Luminary Walk” from 5 to 8, where people can purchase a luminary for someone they love.

Along with the many festivities that will be taking place, there will also be an option to give. There will be a fish house filled with toys for the kids. The toys will stay local in Walker, and people are invited to come out and help fill the house.

More information on this event can be found on the Leech Lake Area Chamber website or the Festival of Lights Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Over Half a Million Lights, Fireworks to Brighten Up Bemidji at 25th Annual Night We Light

Aitkin Fish House Parade to Return for 30th Year

State Patrol Ramping Up DWI Enforcement During Holiday Season

Nisswa Prepares to Host 40th Annual City of Lights Celebration

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.