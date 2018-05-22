Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Walker Community Plans to Make City More Bike Friendly

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 22 2018
Leave a Comment

The leaders of Walker are off and pedaling towards a more bikeable community.

“Becoming more bikeable helps us become healthier, we become more active and we become safer on the roads using bicycles as a form of transportation,” said Natalie Gille, BikeMN Greater Minnesota Program Manager.

Making a community bikeable is just what it sounds like, by making a clear, safe and effective path for bicyclists in the community.

“Walker is unique with trail systems available to us, not only for our own residents of the Leech Lake area but also for the many, many tourists that come through,” said Brian Marcus, WHA Activities & Community Education Director. “We want to make this a bike-friendly community.”

Many local leaders learned how to identify real world problems in the classroom, and then they hopped on their bikes to get some hands-on experience.

“This is an exciting time to get people to ride bikes and learn some of the rules of the road, and also to identify barriers we may be able to pursue,” Gille said.

The group went on a four-mile bike ride through town and made several stops along the way to take a survey of how comfortable and safe the route actually was.

“There are a lot of passionate people that want to do this; we’ve made some progress over the years with underpasses and a safe way to school,” Marcus said. “We have some things that are in place and we just want to do our best to continue to make it bigger and better for years to come.”

For a community based on tourism and outdoor activities, a focus on a bike-friendly community is a perfect way to shift gears.

“It’s a way to bring communities together – when you come together for a bike ride, it is really fun and engaging,” Gille said.

The leaders now have more knowledge, and the community can count on a future full of bike rides.

“Be safe, be predictable and have fun,” Gille said.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Park Rapids Hosts Minnesota Bike Opener

Community Spotlight: Local Vietnam Veterans Are Welcomed Home

New Program Hopes to Help Families Overcome Child Obesity

Destination Downtown Plants New Growth For Brainerd With Purple Fern Bath Co.

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Area Schools Reach Contract Agreement With Supt. Choice Tim Lutz

The Bemidji Area School Board and superintendent choice Tim Lutz have agreed to a contract term of 3 years starting July 1st, 2018 and ending
Posted on May. 22 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Area Schools Reach Contract Agreement With Supt. Choice Tim Lutz

Posted on May. 22 2018

Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier Damaged By High Winds

Posted on May. 22 2018

Bemidji Hosts Track & Field Invitational

Posted on May. 22 2018

Bemidji Baseball Beats Moorhead

Posted on May. 22 2018

Bemidji Baseball Takes Win Over Duluth East

Posted on May. 22 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.