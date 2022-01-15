Walker Community Mourns Death of Corrine Erickson, Beloved Mother and Wife

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The communities of Walker, Longville, and Remer are mourning the loss of a beloved mother and wife, Corrine Elizabeth Erickson, who passed away at age 32 Saturday, January 8 due to complications from COVID-19.

Corrine, who was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend to many, will be greatly missed. She was a dedicated mother to her 7-year-old son Logan and a faithful wife to her husband Andy Erickson, an officer with the Walker Police Department. She was also a women with many talents from baking and cooking to canning, being a protector, a confidant, and a young women with much patience, grace, and spirit.

The number-one thing that was close to Erickson’s heart was her family. Erickson cherished her moments spent at her family’s farm, located in her hometown of Federal Dam. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors anytime she got the chance. But, one of her favorite spots besides the family farm was Walker City Park.

Another thing that Erickson enjoyed to do with her husband was to play new board games together. Erickson was known for bringing new games to the family cabin, where they would be played for many hours. It’s said she was truly her husbands other half and the center of her son Logan’s world. One thing that family and friends find to be truthful about this unfortunate and unexpected loss is that “COVID-19 doesn’t care about who you are.”

One thing that has been communicated consistently by family and friends of Corrine is her laugh, her most amazing, infectious, unique laugh – one that many could pick out from across any room.

A memorial mass for Erickson will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 21 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker. The family has a GoFundMe page set up that can be found under the family’s name.

