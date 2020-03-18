Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Responds To The Covid-19 Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by closing visitation for inmates, suspending fingerprint identification methods, and suspending work release programs.

According to a report from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the jail and public lobby are closed to visitors, includes both professional and private visitations. Currently steps are being taken to enable off-site video visitation for inmates and their families.

Jail programs are also suspended including the “Sentenced to Serve” and work release program that is provided to allow inmates to leave the jail to continue normal employment.

Public fingerprinting is also suspended, and permits to acquire and carry handguns will still be accepted via US mail and processed accordingly. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone that has questions about documentation and fees to call 218-632-6059 or 218-632-6063.

The suspensions will remain in effect until Monday, April 6th and nonessential visits to all county buildings is strongly discouraged. The sheriff’s office is asking citizens to go through telephone, email, US mail and online services at www.co.wadena.mn.us

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today