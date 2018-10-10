Volunteers Needed For Annual Senior Community Clean-Up Day In Bemidji

A group of organizations in the Bemidji area are coming together to help seniors with yard maintenance and they are asking the public for assistance.

Each year many senior citizens of Bemidji seek help with raking their yards in preparation for winter. In response to the need, the Northwoods Caregivers along with Community Resource Connections, the Disability Linkage Line, Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, and United Way of Bemidji Area have come together to plan the 19th annual Senior Community Clean Up Day.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 27 from 8:00 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon. with volunteer registration and a continental breakfast at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, 1600 Minnesota Avenue.

Senior Community Clean-Up Day is available for senior citizens 60+ years of age, or people living with a disability that reside within the city limits of Bemidji. Help is available, free of cost, with priority given to those who are homebound or are physically unable to perform the work themselves. The deadline to request assistance is this Friday, October 12. Requests can be made by calling 333-8261.

Volunteers that sign up by October 12 will receive a complimentary Senior Community Cleanup day long sleeve tee shirt. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and their own rake. In addition, all volunteers will receive a complimentary lunch which will be served at the Club at 12:00 noon. Those interested in volunteering for this one-day event, should call 333-8266 by October 12 or they can register online by visiting www.northwoodscaregivers.org.