Village of Hope Open House Today In Bemidji

Kicking off the 12 Days of Hope Campaign, Village of Hope will be hosting an Open House today from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to provide the community an opportunity to see the programs and services Village of Hope offers.

Village of Hope is an emergency shelter for families in the Bemidji Area.

“We provide 24 hour shelter and a range of services for families. But more than that, we provide families an opportunity to think about ways to work for their future.” said Sandy Hennum, Village of Hope Executive Director, “We work with children as young as three years old, to provide them with safety and security in our child program. And we also work with their parents to think about their barriers and move forward with their lives.”

The 12 Days of Hope campaign is an effort to rally community support for the shelter which was thought of after the shelter was not awarded one of it’s key foundation grants. To continue to support families in the Bemidji area, community support is crucial for the shelter.

There will be tours, snacks and items available to purchase created by the families staying in the shelter.

The open house will take place at the shelter.

