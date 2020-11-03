Lakeland PBS

Vigil Held on Four-Year Anniversary of Jeremy Jourdain’s Disappearance

Betsy Melin — Nov. 2 2020

A Cass Lake teenager went missing years ago, but his family has not given up hope of finding him. Over the weekend the friends and family of Jeremy Jourdain organized a vigil on the four-year anniversary of his disappearance.

It was a cold Halloween as those who knew Jeremy gathered at Paul and Babe in order to host a vigil four years to the day following his disappearance. His family hopes to keep awareness of his case in the forefront of people’s minds.

It was also an opportunity to gather together and celebrate. There were speeches by family members as well as drumming in his honor. One song in particular was written just for Jeremy by his brother.

Since his disappearance, local law enforcement has followed up on over 200 tips. Most recently, they conducted an excavation.

The Bemidji Police Department has also partnered with an anonymous tip line called Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with legitimate information regarding the disappearance.

Jeremy has been described as being 6’4” and weighing 175 lbs., with dark brown hair and dark eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

