Video* Bemidji Police Dept. Urges Driver Safety After Footage Shows Cars Speeding Past School Bus

The Bemidji Police Department is urging drivers to be safe around school buses, after dash cam video from a school bus in the Bemidji area shows 4 cars speeding past the school bus while its stop arm is extended. The driver of the school bus can be heard honking their horn in frustration. The video was taken on November 2nd.

A Facebook post from the Bemidji police department goes on to mention incidents where students were killed all over the country due to drivers neglecting to stop for school buses. All the incidents mentioned in the post have happened within the last week.

The Bemidji Police Department gives this list of reminders to drivers:

Flashing yellow lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicle.

Flashing red lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Drivers must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop arm is withdrawn and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.

Be alert and slow down when driving in neighborhoods with school zones.

Watch for children walking, playing or assembling near bus stops. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

Obey the school bus law in your state, as well as the flashing light signals

The Bemidji Police department also provided a list of tips for students and caregivers:

Arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Stand at least three giant steps (6 feet) away from the curb. The bus stop is not a place to run or play.

When the school bus arrives, wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, the door opens, and the driver says it’s okay before approaching the bus door. Use the handrails to avoid falling.

Never walk behind a school bus. Walk on a sidewalk or along the side of the street. Cross the street in front of the bus with at least five giant steps (10 feet) between the front of the bus and you. Make eye contact with the bus driver before crossing to make sure the driver can see you.

If you drop something near the school bus, like a ball or book, tell the bus driver right away. Do not try to pick up the item, because the driver might not be able to see you.

The full Facebook post from the Bemidji Police department can be found here.