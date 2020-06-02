Victim in Fatal Car Crash In Motley Identified
The victim who was involved in a fatal car crash on Friday has been identified.
The adult male driver who was found deceased inside of a vehicle has been identified as Edward Coyle, 68 of Blackduck.
On Friday afternoon, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that his office received a report of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Motley. When deputies and responders arrived, they found a 2015 Buick SUV that was traveling south in a ditch.
The autopsy was scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
