Victim in Fatal Car Crash In Motley Identified

The victim who was involved in a fatal car crash on Friday has been identified.

The adult male driver who was found deceased inside of a vehicle has been identified as Edward Coyle, 68 of Blackduck.

On Friday afternoon, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that his office received a report of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Motley. When deputies and responders arrived, they found a 2015 Buick SUV that was traveling south in a ditch.

The autopsy was scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

