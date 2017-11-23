Veterans Set To Serve Thanksgiving Meal In Brainerd

Turkeys are in the fridge, pies are set out and it’s time for some Thanksgiving eatin’ at the Brainerd American Legion. Tomorrow, the Brainerd American Legion, VFW, Eagles, and Elks will be teaming up to provide Thanksgiving dinner for any and everyone in the community.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., a traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served at the American Legion on Front Street in Brainerd. In addition, those who are unable to make it down to the Legion, food will be delivered as well.

Another important sect of the community will be making the deliveries on behalf of the organizers. Enter the Police and Fire Department.

Now obviously turkey will be served at the event, but member of the community will also be able to enjoy other delicious treats.

In the end, it’s all about the veterans giving back to the community.