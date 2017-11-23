DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Veterans Set To Serve Thanksgiving Meal In Brainerd

Clayton Castle
Nov. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

Turkeys are in the fridge, pies are set out and it’s time for some Thanksgiving eatin’ at the Brainerd American Legion. Tomorrow, the Brainerd American Legion, VFW, Eagles, and Elks will be teaming up to provide Thanksgiving dinner for any and everyone in the community.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., a traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served at the American Legion on Front Street in Brainerd. In addition, those who are unable to make it down to the Legion, food will be delivered as well.

Another important sect of the community will be making the deliveries on behalf of the organizers. Enter the Police and Fire Department.

Now obviously turkey will be served at the event, but member of the community will also be able to enjoy other delicious treats.

In the end, it’s all about the veterans giving back to the community.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Nisswa Lake Park

One-On-One With Rep. Rick Nolan

“The Woman In Black” Opens Tonight At Brainerd Community Theatre

Crossing Arts Alliance Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Community Saves Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen

Nearly one month ago, the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen was in major financial trouble and needed to raise $20,000 by Thanksgiving. Now, just one
Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Latest Stories

Brainerd Community Saves Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Minnesota Lawmakers Fight Against School Lunch Shaming

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

100K Minnesotans Sign Up For Health Insurance So Far

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Sertoma Winter Wonderland Kicks Off Tomorrow

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Highest Day for Cooking Fires is Tomorrow: Thanksgiving Day

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.