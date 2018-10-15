Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

“Verses Like Water” Brings National Award Winning Poet To CLC

Anthony Scott
Oct. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

Students at Central Lakes College in Brainerd had a chance to hear from an award-winning poet this afternoon as part of the college’s “Verses Like Water” series.

Mary Szybist, an award-winning poet from Portland, Oregon, visited Central Lakes College sharing her poems and signing books afterwards. Szybist writes a variety of different poetry and has traveled the country sharing her love for the art.

“Verses Like Water” brings four poets a year to the college as a way to promote poetry and imaginative literature.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Essentia Health In Brainerd Now Offering Care At Home

Minnesota Court Of Appeals Hears Oral Arguments In Brainerd

CLC Volleyball Is Not Caught Up In Their Number One Ranking

Northwoods Adventure: Lakes Area BMX Going Strong In Its 35th Year

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd School Board Candidates Debate Ahead Of November 6 Election

The candidates running for the Brainerd Public Schools Board of Education debated tonight as the November 6 general election moves closer. The
Posted on Oct. 15 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd School Board Candidates Debate Ahead Of November 6 Election

Posted on Oct. 15 2018

Man Escapes House Fire In Camp Ripley

Posted on Oct. 15 2018

Two Judges Announce Retirement

Posted on Oct. 15 2018

Minnesota Youth Deer Season Opens Thursday

Posted on Oct. 15 2018

Arlan W. Jourdain Sworn In As Red Lake Hereditary Chief

Posted on Oct. 15 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.