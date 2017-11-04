Verndale Football Takes Down Brandon-Evansville In Section Championship

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More
How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More
As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More
I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More