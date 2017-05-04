Valleyfair Prepares Amusement Park For May 12th Opening

With Valleyfair’s 2017 summer season just over a week away, Minnesota’s amusement park is working on getting everything ready and putting the finishing touches on it’s brand new ride.

The North Star, named to celebrate the region’s affinity to being “up north” and the great outdoors – is a 230-foot-tall tower that will spin riders more than 20 stories above the ground. Seated in two-person chain-link swings that will allow their feet to dangle, riders will slowly begin rotating in a circular motion reaching speeds of up to 40 mph as the swings ascend and descend the tower.

By comparison, North Star will rank as the second tallest ride in the park next to the 275-foot Power Tower and will occupy the spot soon-to-be vacated by Enterprise, which will be retired later this month. The location positions North Star at the front of the park where, living up to its name, it will serve as a beacon to guide and greet guests on their journey to the park. North Star is the only ride of this type in the upper Midwest.

Valleyfair opens to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday May 12th.