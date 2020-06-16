Lakeland PBS

US Supreme Court Rules Civil Rights Act Protects LGBTQ People From Job Discrimination

Lakeland News — Jun. 15 2020

The US Supreme Court made a landmark ruling Monday protecting LGBTQ people from job discrimination.

On a 6-3 vote, the court ruled that the Civil Rights Act covers gay and transgender workers. The Supreme Court action is expected to have a major impact for an estimated 8.1 million workers in the US, as most states don’t protect LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination.

The ruling is considered a defeat for the Trump Administration. The White House had argued that the Civil Rights Act did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation.

At oral arguments, several justices expressed concern about the use of bathrooms by transgender individuals. In his supporting opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the issue should be addressed in future cases.

