US Supreme Court Rules Civil Rights Act Protects LGBTQ People From Job Discrimination

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The US Supreme Court made a landmark ruling Monday protecting LGBTQ people from job discrimination.

On a 6-3 vote, the court ruled that the Civil Rights Act covers gay and transgender workers. The Supreme Court action is expected to have a major impact for an estimated 8.1 million workers in the US, as most states don’t protect LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination.

The ruling is considered a defeat for the Trump Administration. The White House had argued that the Civil Rights Act did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation.

At oral arguments, several justices expressed concern about the use of bathrooms by transgender individuals. In his supporting opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the issue should be addressed in future cases.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today