Upsala Man Sustains Extensive Arm Injuries in Farming Accident

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 4 2020

An Upsala man sustained extensive injuries to his right arm after he attempted to clear an auger that was clogged with silage.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on September 3rd at approximately 10:31 a.m., their office received a report about a farming accident. The accident occurred on 60th Avenue just one mile southeast of Upsala.

41-year-old Kenneth Wielenberg was unloading silage out of a silage box trailer. At one point, the auger got clogged with silage and Wielenberg attempted to clear it when his right arm got caught in the auger. Wielenberg was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III with extensive injuries to his right arm.

